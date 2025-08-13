Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $38.93 million for the quarter.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.07 million. On average, analysts expect Gambling.com Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 362.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 151,767 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 5,151.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 87,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 103.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,678 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Featured Stories

