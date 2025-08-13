GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) Stock Position Increased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in GATX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GATX by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of GATX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Up 3.8%

GATX opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.88 and its 200-day moving average is $154.39. GATX Corporation has a one year low of $127.69 and a one year high of $168.89.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.11. GATX had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $430.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $278,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,262.56. This represents a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $2,929,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,916.88. This trade represents a 64.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,096. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

