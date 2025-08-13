Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,370,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $89,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gen Digital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,690,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,593,000 after buying an additional 2,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gen Digital by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after buying an additional 736,809 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Gen Digital by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,769,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,499,000 after buying an additional 682,530 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,367,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gen Digital by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,006,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after buying an additional 450,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gen Digital

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. This trade represents a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Gen Digital Profile

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Articles

