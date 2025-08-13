General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) and Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) Head to Head Review

Profitability

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Smith-Midland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Enterprise Ventures -1,060.52% -424.18% -229.79% Smith-Midland 11.64% 23.92% 14.38%

Volatility & Risk

General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 6.61, suggesting that its stock price is 561% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith-Midland has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of Smith-Midland shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Smith-Midland shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Enterprise Ventures $810,000.00 94.48 -$6.88 million ($0.32) -3.59 Smith-Midland $78.51 million 2.82 $7.68 million $1.85 22.57

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Smith-Midland”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Smith-Midland has higher revenue and earnings than General Enterprise Ventures. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith-Midland, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smith-Midland beats General Enterprise Ventures on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems in the United States. It offers SlenderWall lightweight construction panel, lightweight exterior cladding used for the exterior walls of buildings; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers, used on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings, used in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations; Easi-Set utility, vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels, it absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding. It licenses its proprietary products in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Belgium, Mexico, and Trinidad. The company markets its products through in-house sales force and independent sales representatives to contractors performing public and private construction contracts, such as construction of commercial buildings, public and private roads and highways, airports, and municipal utilities; and federal, state, and local transportation authorities. It serves its products to construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. Smith-Midland Corporation was founded in 1960 and is based in Midland, Virginia.

