Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.71, but opened at $1.61. Getty Images shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 304,893 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $234.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.77 million. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GETY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.70 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.85 target price (down from $2.05) on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Insider Transactions at Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 33,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $58,873.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,279,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,044.22. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,010 shares of company stock worth $141,618. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 19.3% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images Trading Down 2.6%

The firm has a market cap of $690.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

