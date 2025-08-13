GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in GMS by 170.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 38.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $109.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $110.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.76.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. GMS had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 54,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $6,046,587.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,486,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,691,966.20. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $541,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,108.50. The trade was a 17.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,627 shares of company stock worth $37,808,097. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

