goeasy (TSE:GSY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$230.00 to C$235.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. goeasy traded as high as C$207.54 and last traded at C$207.15, with a volume of 49374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$200.63.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSY. TD Securities boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark lowered their target price on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$222.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$215.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$255.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$221.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Llewellyn Rees acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.00 per share, with a total value of C$160,000.00. Insiders own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$172.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$162.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 82.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

