Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $2.80 to $3.30. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,534,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,587,157 shares.The stock last traded at $3.01 and had previously closed at $3.10.

GROY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $511.41 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

