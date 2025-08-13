Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $2.80 to $3.30. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,534,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,587,157 shares.The stock last traded at $3.01 and had previously closed at $3.10.
GROY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Gold Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Gold Royalty from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $511.41 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 0.96.
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.
