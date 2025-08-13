GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 213.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.72 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial lowered GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoodRx

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $51,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

