Grange Capital LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grange Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Grange Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grange Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 25,101,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,726,368 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

