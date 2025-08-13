Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.11% from the stock’s current price.

GTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gray Media from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

GTN opened at $5.77 on Monday. Gray Media has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gray Media will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Gray Media news, CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 644,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,124.32. This represents a 1.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Gray Media by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 6,867,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,690 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Gray Media by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,384,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,330 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Gray Media by 16.2% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,017,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 281,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gray Media by 60.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 734,085 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Gray Media by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 400,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

