Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $4.38. Gray Media shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 1,245,428 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research raised Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gray Media from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Gray Media in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gray Media presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Gray Media Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gray Media Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Media

In other Gray Media news, CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac purchased 12,500 shares of Gray Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 644,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,124.32. The trade was a 1.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Media

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gray Media in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Media by 157.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 638.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Media in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Media Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Recommended Stories

