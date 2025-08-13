Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price Up 8% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.46. 301,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,487,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GTN. Barrington Research raised Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gray Media from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Gray Media in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Media presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Gray Media Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.16 million. Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Media Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 644,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,124.32. This represents a 1.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Media

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Gray Media by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Gray Media by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Gray Media by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gray Media by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Media by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

