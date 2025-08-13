Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.93, but opened at $11.98. Green Dot shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 560,289 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $501.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.49 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.94%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDOT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 350,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Green Dot by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Stock Up 33.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $727.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

