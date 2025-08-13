Green Energy Stocks Worth Watching – August 11th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Nuvve, NWTN, and Richardson Electronics are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that develop, produce or distribute renewable energy sources—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal power. These investments appeal to those seeking both financial returns and a positive environmental impact, though they can be sensitive to policy shifts, technological advances and energy market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $29.76. 814,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,757. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 1,805,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,009. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $180.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ NVVE traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,409. Nuvve has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.25. 110,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,488. NWTN has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.66. 5,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,280. The company has a market cap of $139.21 million, a PE ratio of -120.73, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

