Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Northland Securities from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday, August 7th. They issued a “mixed” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -126.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Groupon has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The coupon company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. Analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,206,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Groupon by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,073 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Groupon by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,632 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Groupon by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,658 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,652,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

