Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) vs. WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Head-To-Head Survey

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of WD-40 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WD-40 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WD-40 and Grove Collaborative”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 $590.56 million 5.05 $69.64 million $6.35 34.70 Grove Collaborative $203.43 million 0.30 -$27.42 million ($0.58) -2.57

WD-40 has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WD-40, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

WD-40 has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WD-40 and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 14.13% 31.23% 16.49% Grove Collaborative -11.41% -6,372.67% -21.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WD-40 and Grove Collaborative, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grove Collaborative 0 1 1 0 2.50

WD-40 presently has a consensus price target of $290.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.61%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus price target of $1.35, suggesting a potential downside of 9.46%. Given WD-40’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WD-40 is more favorable than Grove Collaborative.

Summary

WD-40 beats Grove Collaborative on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products. It also offers multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike maintenance market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, the company provides automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol and liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name in the United States, as well as under the Solvol brand name in Australia; and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It sells its products primarily through warehouse club stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, industrial distributors and suppliers, mass retail and home center stores, value retailers, grocery stores, online retailers, farm supply, sport retailers, and independent bike dealers. WD-40 Company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Free Report)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.