H World Group (HTHT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect H World Group to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter.

H World Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. H World Group has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on H World Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in H World Group stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H World Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

