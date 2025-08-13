Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.62, but opened at $22.01. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 377,686 shares.

The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 46.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk raised Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. B. Riley lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 97,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $1,863,794.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,645.45. The trade was a 41.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 146,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hallador Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,740 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 6.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $784.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

