Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Position Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,831,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $818,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 267.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 46.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $325.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $1,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,403,763.17. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

