Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hamilton Insurance Group traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 681307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,189,680. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,892 shares in the company, valued at $439,776.60. The trade was a 29.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.50 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

