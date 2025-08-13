Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2,278.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.40. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $991.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.93 million. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 226.31% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

