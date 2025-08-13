Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.9%

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,894,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,398,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 929,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 579,103 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 3,219.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 488,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 473,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,488,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,037,000 after purchasing an additional 293,541 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRMY opened at $35.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $200.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.37 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

