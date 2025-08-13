Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HRMY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of HRMY opened at $35.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $200.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.37 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Biosciences
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- NFL and WWE Land on ESPN—The Impact on Disney and TKO Stocks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- If Qualcomm Holds $145, Its Next Move Could Be Massive
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Intel’s White House Reset: From Political Storm to a Clearer Sky
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.