HC Wainwright Cuts Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Price Target to $10.00

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 293.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDTX. Raymond James Financial upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $2.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $144.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.87. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 324.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 179,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

