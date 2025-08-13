HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 123.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Innoviva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Innoviva Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of INVA stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. Innoviva has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 4,715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

