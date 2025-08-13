HC Wainwright Lowers Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target to $3.00

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Humacyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Price Performance

Humacyte stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.90.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million. Equities analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.