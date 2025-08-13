HC Wainwright Raises enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Price Target to $4.00

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:EU opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.85. enCore Energy has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative net margin of 143.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. As a group, analysts expect that enCore Energy will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

