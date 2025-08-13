Head to Head Analysis: Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) vs. Costamare (NYSE:CMRE)

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hafnia and Costamare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hafnia 45.74% 26.29% 16.31% Costamare 17.10% 13.67% 6.95%

Dividends

Hafnia pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Costamare pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Hafnia pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Costamare pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hafnia 0 0 1 1 3.50 Costamare 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hafnia and Costamare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Hafnia presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.04%. Costamare has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.54%. Given Hafnia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hafnia is more favorable than Costamare.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hafnia and Costamare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hafnia $1.94 billion 1.41 $774.03 million $1.21 4.44 Costamare $2.09 billion 0.63 $319.92 million $2.36 4.61

Hafnia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Costamare. Hafnia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Costamare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Costamare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hafnia has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Costamare has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hafnia beats Costamare on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hafnia

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels. It provides ship owning, ship-management, investment, management, corporate support, and agency office services. In addition, the company provides integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and large-scale bunker desk services. Hafnia Limited is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Costamare

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc. owns and operates containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 19, 2024, it had a fleet of fleet of 68 containerships and 37 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.