Head-To-Head Analysis: Potomac Bancshares (PTBS) and Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Potomac Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Potomac Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Potomac Bancshares Competitors 12.49% 7.41% 0.85%

Volatility and Risk

Potomac Bancshares has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Potomac Bancshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Potomac Bancshares and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Potomac Bancshares $48.09 million N/A 8.68 Potomac Bancshares Competitors $413.23 million $53.42 million 13.79

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Potomac Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Potomac Bancshares. Potomac Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

5.3% of Potomac Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Potomac Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Potomac Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Potomac Bancshares pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – NORTHEAST” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 34.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Potomac Bancshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Potomac Bancshares rivals beat Potomac Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Potomac Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, the company offers Card Pay, cash management, merchant, financial planning, trust and estate, investment management, wealth management, full-service brokerage, retirement and insurance planning and products, asset allocation and management, and college planning services, as well as telephone, mobile, and online banking services. Potomac Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Charles Town, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.