Head-To-Head Analysis: Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) & Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) and Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Renasant pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Financial Services pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Renasant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Renasant has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Renasant and Eagle Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 2 3 1 2.83 Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Renasant presently has a consensus price target of $41.6667, indicating a potential upside of 12.29%. Given Renasant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Renasant is more favorable than Eagle Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Eagle Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 17.91% 6.58% 0.93% Eagle Financial Services 13.59% 10.92% 0.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renasant and Eagle Financial Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $771.83 million 4.57 $195.46 million $2.54 14.61 Eagle Financial Services $54.73 million 3.30 $15.34 million $2.16 15.53

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Renasant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Renasant beats Eagle Financial Services on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; administrative and compliance services; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers fiduciary services; advisory services and investment products, including individual retirement accounts, mutual funds, tax-deferred annuities, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, brokerage certificates of deposit, and other brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; online bill payment services; wealth management services; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through full-service branches, loan production offices, drive-through only facility, and ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax, as well as Maryland community of Frederick. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

