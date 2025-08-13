Head to Head Analysis: Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) vs. Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT)

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) and Juma Technology (OTCMKTS:JUMT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juma Technology has a beta of 9.57, indicating that its share price is 857% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and Juma Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica Brasil $10.36 billion 1.92 $1.03 billion $0.62 19.70 Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Telefonica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Juma Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and Juma Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica Brasil 10.13% 8.26% 4.56% Juma Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Telefonica Brasil and Juma Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica Brasil 1 2 2 0 2.20 Juma Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Telefonica Brasil currently has a consensus price target of $11.9333, indicating a potential downside of 2.31%. Given Juma Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Juma Technology is more favorable than Telefonica Brasil.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Telefonica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telefonica Brasil beats Juma Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through IPTV technologies; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and outbound tele sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Juma Technology

Juma Technology Corp., through its subsidiary, Nectar Services Corp., provides a suite of software services for the management, monitoring, and call routing of an entity's voice and data systems. The company offers Converged Management Platform, an intelligent distributed platform that converges the monitoring of voice and data equipment, and the remote management of the various layers of a client's network and systems infrastructure to provide a view of the health and status of an entire network. Its Converged Management Platform is provided as a service to managed service providers in enabling them to monitor and manage their end-clients' facilities, as well as sold by managed service providers or channel partners directly to IT buyers within businesses and enterprises. The company also provides Enterprise Session Management, a managed services software solution that enables carrier class routing and session management functionality for enterprise or business customers. In addition, it offers a hosted telephony service that allows small to medium sized businesses to gain the features and functionality larger firms without purchasing a corporate private branch exchange. The company provides its software services for voice and data networks through a sales channel program of voice over Internet protocol and data integration firms. Juma Technology Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

