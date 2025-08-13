Head to Head Comparison: All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and News (NASDAQ:NWS)

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Free Report) and News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

All For One Media has a beta of 9.61, meaning that its share price is 861% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, News has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares All For One Media and News”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 N/A $5.00 million N/A N/A News $8.45 billion 2.23 $1.18 billion $2.08 16.00

News has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for All For One Media and News, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 0.00 News 0 0 0 2 4.00

Given All For One Media’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe All For One Media is more favorable than News.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and News’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media N/A N/A N/A News 13.21% 5.66% 3.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of News shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of All For One Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of News shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

News beats All For One Media on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in media content development in New York. The company is involved in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces and owns motion pictures, such as Drama Drama. The company primarily offers its services for children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and Dow Jones Energy through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, mobile apps, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts. It also owns and operates Monday to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other websites. In addition, the company publishes general fiction, nonfiction, children’s, and religious books; provides sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV and streaming subscribers, and other commercial licensees through satellite and internet distribution; and broadcasts rights to live sporting events. Further, it offers property and property-related advertising and services on its websites and mobile applications; digital real estate services; and financial services. News Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

