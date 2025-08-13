Head-To-Head Comparison: Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) & Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Greenland Technologies has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Greenland Technologies and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenland Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenland Technologies $83.94 million 0.29 $14.07 million $1.14 1.25 Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Greenland Technologies and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greenland Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR.

Profitability

This table compares Greenland Technologies and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenland Technologies 18.78% 24.71% 11.71% Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Greenland Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Greenland Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenland Technologies beats Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions. Its products are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation was and is headquartered in East Windsor, New Jersey.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment. In addition, the company offers desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets, business machines, printers, etc. Further, it provides connectors, precision optical components, lenses, electronic components, semiconductor products, automotive electronic parts, cutting tools/mold fixtures, and mechanical equipment. The company operates in Taiwan, Mainland China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

