Head-To-Head Contrast: Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ontrak and Amedisys”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ontrak $10.85 million 0.17 -$25.49 million ($15.81) -0.03 Amedisys $2.35 billion 1.41 $43.23 million $2.57 39.28

Analyst Ratings

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than Ontrak. Ontrak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amedisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ontrak and Amedisys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ontrak 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amedisys 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ontrak currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 581.82%. Amedisys has a consensus target price of $100.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.45%. Given Ontrak’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Amedisys.

Volatility & Risk

Ontrak has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amedisys has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ontrak and Amedisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ontrak -274.20% -269.88% -128.35% Amedisys 3.56% 12.91% 7.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ontrak shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Amedisys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amedisys beats Ontrak on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ontrak

(Get Free Report)

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need. The company's technology enabled OnTrak program provides healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators, who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. Ontrak, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Amedisys

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer’s. The High Acuity Care offers essential elements of inpatient hospital, skilled nursing facility care, and palliative care to patients in their homes. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

