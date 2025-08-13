Head to Head Contrast: Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) and BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) and BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Itau Unibanco and BNP Paribas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Unibanco 14.05% 19.48% 1.48% BNP Paribas 22.65% 8.40% 0.40%

Dividends

Itau Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. BNP Paribas pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Itau Unibanco pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BNP Paribas pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Itau Unibanco has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Itau Unibanco and BNP Paribas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Unibanco $62.19 billion 1.23 $7.62 billion $0.71 10.00 BNP Paribas $52.85 billion 2.05 $12.65 billion $5.33 8.99

BNP Paribas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Itau Unibanco. BNP Paribas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Itau Unibanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Itau Unibanco and BNP Paribas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Unibanco 0 1 2 1 3.00 BNP Paribas 1 0 3 1 2.80

Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus target price of $6.2727, suggesting a potential downside of 11.65%. Given Itau Unibanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Itau Unibanco is more favorable than BNP Paribas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of BNP Paribas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Itau Unibanco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance products covering death and personal accident. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and small companies, as well as middle-market companies and high net worth clients. The company was formerly known as Itaú Unibanco Banco Múltiplo S.A. and changed its name to Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. operates as a subsidiary of IUPAR – Itaú Unibanco Participações S.A.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital market, securities, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients and institutional investors. The Commercial, Personal Banking & Services division provides financing and equipment leasing services, mobility, and digital banking services, as well as current accounts, savings products, bancassurance, insurance products and services, and consumer loans. The Investment & Protection Services division provides protection, savings, investment, and real estate services to support individuals, professionals, corporate clients, and institutions. The company was formerly known as Banque Nationale de Paris and changed its name to BNP Paribas SA in May 2000. BNP Paribas SA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

