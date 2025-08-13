Head to Head Contrast: Orbite Aluminae (OTCMKTS:EORBF) vs. Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Orbite Aluminae (OTCMKTS:EORBF – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Orbite Aluminae has a beta of -8.94, indicating that its share price is 994% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orbite Aluminae and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbite Aluminae N/A N/A N/A Electra Battery Materials N/A -46.63% -19.89%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbite Aluminae N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$21.49 million ($1.48) -0.79

This table compares Orbite Aluminae and Electra Battery Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orbite Aluminae and Electra Battery Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbite Aluminae 0 0 0 0 0.00 Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 1 3.50

Electra Battery Materials has a consensus price target of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 88.03%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Orbite Aluminae.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Orbite Aluminae on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbite Aluminae

Orbite Technologies Inc. operates as a clean technology based mineral-processing and resource development company in Canada. It produces high-purity alumina, silica, hematite, magnesium oxide, titanium oxide, smelter-grade alumina, and rare earth and rare metal oxides from various feedstocks, including red mud, fly-ash, aluminous clays, mine tailings, bauxite, and kaolin clay, as well as serpentine residues from chrysotile processing sites. The company owns 100% interest in 99 mineral claims totaling approximately 55 square kilometers, as well as 1 mining lease of 98.5 hectares at a site near Grande-Vallée, Québec. It also owns 100% interest in 138 mineral claims covering approximately 78.4 square kilometers at sites near Rimouski and Cap-Chat, Québec. The company was formerly known as Orbite Aluminae Inc. and changed its name to Orbite Technologies Inc. in June 2015. Orbite Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

