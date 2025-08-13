Head-To-Head Review: Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) vs. CTS (NYSE:CTS)

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) and CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cemtrex has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTS has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Cemtrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of CTS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CTS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $73.82 million 0.03 -$7.23 million $4,095.00 0.00 CTS $520.94 million 2.34 $58.11 million $2.12 19.49

This table compares Cemtrex and CTS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CTS has higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex. Cemtrex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CTS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cemtrex pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CTS pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cemtrex pays out 0.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CTS pays out 7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cemtrex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and CTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex -33.76% -627.53% -36.58% CTS 12.32% 12.31% 8.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cemtrex and CTS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 0.00 CTS 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

CTS beats Cemtrex on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to diversified customers. The Cemtrex Corporate segment refers to the holding company of the other two segments. The company was founded on April 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals. In addition, the company offers flow meters, hydrophones, non-destructive testing, sonar, ultrasonic imaging, piezoelectric materials, piezoelectric sense products, and bulk products. Further, it provides eMobility, chassis, current sensors, clutch, brake, position sensors, stroke sensor, seating, speed, throttle, transmission, turbo, temperature sensors, and technical related products. Additionally, the company offers DIP, rotary selector, tactile, rotary DIP, and toggle switches, as well as provides transducer related products. Furthermore, it provides EMI, RFI, and RFI products; specialty and resistors; and frequency control products. The company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturer representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

