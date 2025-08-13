Head to Head Review: Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) vs. American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) and American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Element Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of American Vanguard shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Element Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of American Vanguard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Element Solutions and American Vanguard”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions $2.46 billion 2.44 $244.20 million $1.00 24.77 American Vanguard $547.31 million 0.27 -$126.34 million ($4.47) -1.14

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than American Vanguard. American Vanguard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Element Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Element Solutions has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Vanguard has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Element Solutions and American Vanguard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions 9.66% 14.14% 7.17% American Vanguard -23.72% -26.21% -9.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Element Solutions and American Vanguard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions 0 1 8 1 3.00 American Vanguard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Element Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $27.3750, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. American Vanguard has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.60%. Given American Vanguard’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Vanguard is more favorable than Element Solutions.

Summary

Element Solutions beats American Vanguard on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment also supplies surface mount technologies, fluxes, thermal management material, coatings, and other attachment materials; chemical formulations to the electronics industry; and advanced copper interconnects, die attachment, sintered silver material, adhesives, wafer bump processes, and photomask technologies for semiconductor industry. It primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore energy production applications. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1785 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. The company also markets, sells, and distributes end-use chemical and biological products for crop applications; and distributes chemicals for turf and ornamental markets. It distributes its products through national distribution companies, and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices, sales force executives, sales agents, and wholly owned distributors. American Vanguard Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

