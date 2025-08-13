Head to Head Review: Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) versus BANCORP 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and BANCORP 34″s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A $6.20 million $1.60 9.63 BANCORP 34 $56.34 million 1.45 $1.69 million $0.86 14.21

Get Mission Valley Bancorp alerts:

Mission Valley Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BANCORP 34. Mission Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BANCORP 34, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Mission Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCORP 34 has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mission Valley Bancorp and BANCORP 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mission Valley Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BANCORP 34 11.27% 4.26% 0.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Mission Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of BANCORP 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of BANCORP 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BANCORP 34 beats Mission Valley Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mission Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, and time deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers accounts receivable loans, advanced restaurant financing loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, small business administration loans, and term loans; consumer loans; and overdraft facilities; as well as credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides lending services, such as underwriting, processing, closing, servicing, and referral/replacement services to other financial institutions. Mission Valley Bancorp was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sun Valley, California.

About BANCORP 34

(Get Free Report)

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides term, working capital, construction, USDA, small business administration, equipment, assisted living and skilled nursing, renewable energy and solar equipment, and commercial real estate loans; and small to medium size business and business acquisitions financing; lines of credit; multi-family finance; and employee stock ownership plans, HOA lending, and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; treasury management products; and merchant card processing, cash management, e-banking, mobile and online banking, bill payment, and merchant capture services. The company operates through its network of full-service branches in Scottsdale and Arizona, as well as Alamogordo and Las Cruces, New Mexico. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.