Head-To-Head Review: SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) versus Tanger (NYSE:SKT)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) and Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Tanger pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 109.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger pays out 133.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Tanger shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Tanger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 35.62% 4.74% 2.50% Tanger 18.22% 15.45% 4.18%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $670.29 million 5.02 $172.78 million $1.22 15.48 Tanger $526.06 million 6.97 $98.60 million $0.88 36.84

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tanger. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 1 4.00 Tanger 0 5 5 0 2.50

Tanger has a consensus price target of $36.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Tanger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tanger is more favorable than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Risk & Volatility

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S. states and Canada. A publicly traded REIT since 1993, Tanger continues to innovate the retail experience for its shoppers with over 3,000 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

