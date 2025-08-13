Head-To-Head Review: YETI (NYSE:YETI) & Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO)

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) and Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for YETI and Massimo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YETI 0 9 5 0 2.36 Massimo Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

YETI currently has a consensus price target of $38.5385, suggesting a potential upside of 14.22%. Given YETI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe YETI is more favorable than Massimo Group.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

YETI has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Massimo Group has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares YETI and Massimo Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YETI $1.83 billion 1.50 $175.69 million $2.10 16.07 Massimo Group $111.21 million 1.12 $1.76 million ($0.05) -60.20

YETI has higher revenue and earnings than Massimo Group. Massimo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YETI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares YETI and Massimo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YETI 9.73% 24.60% 14.84% Massimo Group -2.21% -6.88% -2.94%

Summary

YETI beats Massimo Group on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, it offers apparel and gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through its Website, YETI.com. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Japan. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

