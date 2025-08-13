Head-To-Head Survey: Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) versus Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its share price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Mawson Infrastructure Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $350.57 million 1.92 $4.04 million $0.19 41.74 Mawson Infrastructure Group $59.26 million 0.15 -$46.13 million ($1.45) -0.32

Grid Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grid Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grid Dynamics and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.68%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics 4.37% 1.89% 1.64% Mawson Infrastructure Group -49.12% -1,083.93% -43.43%

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale. The company provides digital engagement services, including digital ecosystem design and implementation; and supply chain, Internet of Thing, and advanced manufacturing, which focuses on transforming traditional operations into smart and connected ecosystems. It serves customers that operate in the tech, media, telecommunications, retail, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and finance industries. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

