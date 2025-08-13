Head-To-Head Survey: Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) and INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) and INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sezzle and INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 3 0 3.00 INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS 0 4 2 0 2.33

Sezzle presently has a consensus price target of $124.3333, indicating a potential upside of 39.48%. INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS has a consensus price target of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.79%. Given Sezzle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sezzle is more favorable than INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle $271.13 million 11.18 $78.52 million $2.92 30.53 INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS $658.65 million 0.68 $58.82 million $1.69 8.73

This table compares Sezzle and INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sezzle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS. INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sezzle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sezzle has a beta of 9.09, meaning that its share price is 809% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Sezzle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Sezzle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sezzle and INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle 28.13% 102.90% 34.75% INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS 8.01% 42.35% 12.29%

Summary

Sezzle beats INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks. In addition, the company provides Sezzle Virtual Card that allows consumers to access the Sezzle Platform in the form of close-end installment loans and shop with merchants that are not integrated with Sezzle; Sezzle Anywhere, a paid subscription service that allows consumers to use their Sezzle Virtual Card at any merchant online or in-store; Sezzle Premium, a paid subscription service that allows its consumers to access large, non-integrated premium merchants; and Sezzle Up, an opt-in feature of the Sezzle Platform. Further, it offers Long-Term Lending through collaboration with third-party lenders and Product Innovation. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

