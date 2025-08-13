Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 11,529 Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) by 1,030.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMDL opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.