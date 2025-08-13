Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,149 ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 137,400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 783,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 92,444 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

ARKG stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

