Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,819 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 179.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 241.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 0.7%

MDU stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.