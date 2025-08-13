Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 5,337 LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 64,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance
NYSE LXP opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.01.
LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.
LXP Industrial Trust Profile
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
