Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 5,337 LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 64,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE LXP opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.01.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.