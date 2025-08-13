Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 118.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 1,221.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AG opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0045 per share. This represents a yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

