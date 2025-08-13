Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 4,097 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 192.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 409.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 967.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 162,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 147,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

PLCE stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.44). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.85 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLCE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

