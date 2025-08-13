Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 7.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 5.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of ODP opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $584.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.38. The ODP Corporation has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $32.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 0.39%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Corporation will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ODP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on ODP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

